Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,890 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 345,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,205. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

