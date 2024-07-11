Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $611,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.56. 101,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $179.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

