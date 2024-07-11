Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $457,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,112. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

