Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.13. The stock had a trading volume of 814,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,358. The company has a market capitalization of $348.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day moving average is $352.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

