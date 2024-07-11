Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 215 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.70. 33,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

