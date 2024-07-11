Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 345 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,060.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 156.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 69,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 489,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,575. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

