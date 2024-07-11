Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of RF opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 180,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

