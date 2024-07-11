Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.42

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 788666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,203,228 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

