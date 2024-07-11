R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.18 and a 200 day moving average of $470.56. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $516.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.