Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

