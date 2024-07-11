Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $140.85 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.