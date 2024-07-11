Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

