PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 971 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 498,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

