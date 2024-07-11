PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 92,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

