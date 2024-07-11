PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

