PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.27. 122,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.