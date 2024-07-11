PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. 247,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

