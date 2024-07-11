PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 5,563,669 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

