Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.16

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.16 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 348981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Popular by 64.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Popular by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

