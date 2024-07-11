Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Trading 7% Higher

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $319.91 and last traded at $319.91. 57,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 355,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.57 and a 200-day moving average of $373.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pool by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

