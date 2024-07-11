Ponke Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.33 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $197.46 million and $19.33 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ponke has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.44315058 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $22,120,064.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

