Piper Sandler Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $12.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Up 1.3 %

EWCZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $577.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in European Wax Center by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.