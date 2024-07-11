Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 380,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.