Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 771.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Perenti Price Performance
OTCMKTS AUSDF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Thursday. Perenti has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
About Perenti
