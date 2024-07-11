PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 203,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PEP traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $163.95. 10,107,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. The company has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

