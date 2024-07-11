Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 4.5%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
