Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells $28,843.52 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.