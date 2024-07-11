Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,251,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,788,000 after buying an additional 328,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

