Orchid Price Hits $0.0687 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Orchid has a market cap of $67.31 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

