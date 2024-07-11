Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orange
Orange Stock Up 2.0 %
Orange Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.
Institutional Trading of Orange
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Orange by 16.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Orange by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 145,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Orange by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.