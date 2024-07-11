OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.92.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

