O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE:OI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

