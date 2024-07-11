Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Shares Down 1.6%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$66.37 and last traded at C$66.93. Approximately 2,967,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,317,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Nutrien Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of C$7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.593642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.47%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

