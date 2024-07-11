Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 17635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$269.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $312,850 in the last three months. 56.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

