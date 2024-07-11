Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $23.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.5 %

JWN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

