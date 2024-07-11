Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.87

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.87 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 87975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $118,412 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.