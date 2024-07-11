NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 261,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

