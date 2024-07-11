Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

