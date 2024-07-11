Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $659.20 and last traded at $662.40. Approximately 1,197,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,879,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.