NBC Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTC:NCXS)

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
NBC Bancorp Stock Performance
OTC NCXS opened at $40.01 on Thursday. NBC Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.
About NBC Bancorp
