Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAVI. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Navient by 16.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 89.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 196,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 92,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.