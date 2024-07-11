Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 0.4%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.