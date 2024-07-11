MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £199.06 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 538 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199.06 ($254.98).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Graham Prothero purchased 34 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £192.44 ($246.50).

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 1.7 %

LON GLE opened at GBX 590 ($7.56) on Thursday. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 614.60 ($7.87). The firm has a market cap of £344.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,034.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

