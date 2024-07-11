Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG remained flat at $4.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 140,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

