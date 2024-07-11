MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.77 and last traded at $81.79. Approximately 13,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 31,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.54.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.