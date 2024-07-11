Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,300.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,323.06 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,301.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.