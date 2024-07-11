MetisDAO Price Reaches $40.28 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $229.07 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $40.28 or 0.00070195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,366.36 or 0.99959334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.61262931 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $9,229,928.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.