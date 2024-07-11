Meta Games Coin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $275.72 million and approximately $60,558.71 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.25096224 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,816.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

