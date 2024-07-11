Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

