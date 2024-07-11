Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $406,360,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,497,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

